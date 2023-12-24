Retired police officer shot dead by terrorists at Baramulla mosque in Kashmir
Dec 24, 2023 09:05 AM IST
A retired police officer was shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Sunday morning.
A retired police officer was shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Sunday morning. According to the police, the incident took place when the retired Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), identified as Mohammad Shafi, was praying at a mosque in the city's Gantmulla Baramulla area.
The area has been cordoned off. Further details are awaited.
