Retired police officer shot dead by terrorists at Baramulla mosque in Kashmir

A retired police officer was shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Sunday morning. According to the police, the incident took place when the retired Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), identified as Mohammad Shafi, was praying at a mosque in the city's Gantmulla Baramulla area.

Retired police officer praying at mosque shot dead in J&K's Baramulla (HT file photo for representational purpose)