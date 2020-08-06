PM Modi phones Sri Lankan counterpart, congratulates him on conduct of polls

india

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 22:03 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa on the conduct of parliamentary elections, saying early results indicate an “impressive” performance by the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) party.

The two leaders agreed to remain in close touch as both countries address the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic and also to take “bilateral relations to newer heights in the coming days”, according to a readout from the external affairs ministry on a phone conversation between Modi and Rajapaksa.

The counting of votes began on Thursday and SLPP has said it is confident about a “historic victory” with a two-thirds majority in Parliament.

Modi commended the government and the electoral institutions of Sri Lanka for effectively organising the elections despite the constraints of the pandemic. He also appreciated the Sri Lankan people’s participation in the elections, and said this reflected the strong democratic values shared by both countries.

“Prime Minister Modi noted that the incoming results of the elections indicate an impressive electoral performance by the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) party, and conveyed his congratulations and best wishes to...Mahinda Rajapaksa in this regard,” the readout said.

The two leaders reiterated their shared commitment to strengthen the multi-dimensional bilateral relationship, and “stressed the significance of early progress in all spheres of bilateral cooperation”, the readout added.

PM Modi also informed Rajapaksa about the establishment of an international airport in the Buddhist pilgrimage city of Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh, and said the city looked forward to welcoming visitors from Sri Lanka.