e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 06, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / PM Modi phones Sri Lankan counterpart, congratulates him on conduct of polls

PM Modi phones Sri Lankan counterpart, congratulates him on conduct of polls

The two leaders agreed to remain in close touch as both countries address the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic and also to take “bilateral relations to newer heights in the coming days”, according to a readout from the external affairs ministry on a phone conversation between Modi and Rajapaksa.

india Updated: Aug 06, 2020 22:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The counting of votes began on Thursday and SLPP has said it is confident about a “historic victory” with a two-thirds majority in Parliament.
The counting of votes began on Thursday and SLPP has said it is confident about a “historic victory” with a two-thirds majority in Parliament. (Bloomberg)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa on the conduct of parliamentary elections, saying early results indicate an “impressive” performance by the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) party.

The two leaders agreed to remain in close touch as both countries address the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic and also to take “bilateral relations to newer heights in the coming days”, according to a readout from the external affairs ministry on a phone conversation between Modi and Rajapaksa.

The counting of votes began on Thursday and SLPP has said it is confident about a “historic victory” with a two-thirds majority in Parliament.

Modi commended the government and the electoral institutions of Sri Lanka for effectively organising the elections despite the constraints of the pandemic. He also appreciated the Sri Lankan people’s participation in the elections, and said this reflected the strong democratic values shared by both countries.

“Prime Minister Modi noted that the incoming results of the elections indicate an impressive electoral performance by the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) party, and conveyed his congratulations and best wishes to...Mahinda Rajapaksa in this regard,” the readout said.

The two leaders reiterated their shared commitment to strengthen the multi-dimensional bilateral relationship, and “stressed the significance of early progress in all spheres of bilateral cooperation”, the readout added.

PM Modi also informed Rajapaksa about the establishment of an international airport in the Buddhist pilgrimage city of Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh, and said the city looked forward to welcoming visitors from Sri Lanka.

tags
top news
On China’s outburst over Confucius centres’ review, India pulls out 2009 rulebook
On China’s outburst over Confucius centres’ review, India pulls out 2009 rulebook
CBI files FIR over Sushant Singh’s death, names Rhea Chakraborty as accused
CBI files FIR over Sushant Singh’s death, names Rhea Chakraborty as accused
No communication from Pakistan on Kulbhushan Jadhav case, says India
No communication from Pakistan on Kulbhushan Jadhav case, says India
2 Chinese generals dissect Xi Jinping’s US policy, push for a relook
2 Chinese generals dissect Xi Jinping’s US policy, push for a relook
UK says 50 million face masks it bought might not be safe
UK says 50 million face masks it bought might not be safe
Masood emulates Saeed Anwar’s feat to end 24-year long wait for Pakistan
Masood emulates Saeed Anwar’s feat to end 24-year long wait for Pakistan
China firm to make 100 million doses of potential UK Covid-19 vaccine by 2020 end
China firm to make 100 million doses of potential UK Covid-19 vaccine by 2020 end
Delhi: 12-yr-old raped, in critical condition; Kejriwal meets victim’s family
Delhi: 12-yr-old raped, in critical condition; Kejriwal meets victim’s family
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyRam MandirMumbai RainsManoj SinhaRBI

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In