Highlights: PM Modi addresses nation on coronavirus crisis

india

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 20:03 IST

Amid the noval coronavirus outbreak across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing India on and will further talk about issues relating to the pandemic diseases and efforts to combat it.

The novel coronavirus has taken four lives in the country and infected 167 residents in its stage 2 amid calls for ‘total lockdown’ of towns and cities to prevent its progress to the next stage of community transmission, that can lead to an exponential rise in infections in a country of over 1.3 billion.

Earlier today, the government announced a ban on all incoming international flights to the country for a period of one week starting Sunday, March 22.

Highlights