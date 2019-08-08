PM Modi to address the nation at 4 pm, tweets AIR. Then hits delete

india

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 12:10 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation in a special broadcast by All India Radio at 4 pm today, AIR tweeted on Thursday, during which he is expected to explain his government’s historical step to abrogate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and reorganize the state.

The All India Radio tweet, which was also retweeted by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), was, however, deleted minuter later.

Parliament on Tuesday approved a resolution scrapping the Article granting special status to Jammu and Kashmir. It also cleared a bill to split the state into two union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The President notified the same the very next day.

The last time the PM addressed the nation was on March 27 during the Lok Sabha elections when he announced that India had demonstrated anti-satellite missile (A-Sat) capability by shooting down a live satellite in space.

Thursday’s address comes days before the prime minister’s customary address to the nation on Independence Day from the ramparts of Red Fort.

