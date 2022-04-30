PM Modi to CMs at event with judges: ‘Nix laws obsolete for common man’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged chief ministers to nix the lawst that have become irrelevant for the common man so that people “could come out of a web of legislations". Chief Justice of India NV Ramana was also present at the rare event held at Delhi’s Vigyan Bhawan where the prime minister was speaking. As he assured the government’s commitment and efforts for improving the judicial infrastructure, PM Modi said: “A serious topic is also the intricacies of law for the common man. In 2015, we identified about 1,800 such laws which had become irrelevant. Out of these, among the laws of the center, we abolished 1,450 such laws. But only 75 laws have been abolished by the states,” PM Modi said, addressing the CMs and chief justices of the high courts across the country.

The prime minister further added, “Today there are about 3.5 lakh prisoners in the country who are under-trial and are in jail. Most of these people are from poor or normal families. In every district there is a committee - headed by the district judge - to review these cases, where it may be possible that they can be released on bail. I will appeal to all chief ministers, chief justices of high courts to give priority to these matters on the basis of humanitarian sensibility and law.”

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Delhi’s Arvind Kejriwal, Haryana’s Manohar Lal Khattar among other leaders of the states were present at the key event. This was the second event in a week where the prime minister addressed the CMs.

Union law minister Kiren Rijiju also shared stage with PM Modi.

