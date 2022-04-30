'Confluence of 2 sections of constitution…': PM at conference with judges, CMs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a joint conference of chief ministers and chief justices of high courts at Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan on Saturday. Chief Justice of India NV Ramana and Union law minister Kiren Rijiju were also present at the event. “In our country, while the role of the judiciary is that of the guardian of the constitution, the legislature represents the aspirations of the citizens. I believe that with this confluence of these two sections of the constitution… this balance will prepare the roadmap for an effective and time bound judicial system in the country,” PM Modi said at the key event.

“In 2047, when the country will complete 100 years of its independence, then what kind of judicial system would we like to see in the country? How do we make our judicial system so capable that it can fulfill the aspirations of India of 2047, can fulfill them… these questions should be our priority today,” he added.

“We are doing our best to improve the judicial system. We are also working to improve and upgrade the judicial infrastructures,” he said, adding that “efforts are being made by the government to fill up vacancies in courts”. “The government of India considers technology in the judicial system as an essential part of the Digital India mission. The e-courts project is being implemented today in mission mode”.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yog Adityanath, Haryana's Manohar Lal Khattar, Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Arunachal Pradesh's Pema Khandu with Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann were in attendance at the event.

“This is a unique opportunity for an honest and constructive dialogue between the government and judiciary on finding concrete solution for efficient delivery of justice.” Rijiu said, describing the significance of the event.

This was the second time in a week that PM Modi was addressing the chief ministers.

Addressing the Joint Conference of Chief Ministers and Chief Justices of High Courts. https://t.co/P1jsj2N1td — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 30, 2022

On the centre-state cooperation over petrol and GST taxes, PM Modi earlier this week told the chief ministers that the central government waived the duty last year to reduce the burden of the people as he urged the states to do that too. "Some states abided by, but some states did not do. In these states, petrol, diesel is still dearer. This is, in a way, an injustice to the people of the state and also detrimental for the economy of other states," he underlined.

Later, however, the opposition targeted the government over PM Modi’s remarks as some leaders accused the centre of evading duty.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON