Home / India News / PM Modi to launch Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme for residents of J-K on Dec 26

PM Modi to launch Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme for residents of J-K on Dec 26

india Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 19:04 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a Ayushman Bharat scheme for all residents of Jammu and Kashmir on December 26 (Sunday). The Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana Sehat ( PM-JAY SEHAT) will provide free insurance cover to all residents of the Union Territory (UT), the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said adding that it will provide financial cover of up to Rs 5 lakh per family on a floater basis.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch Ayushman Bharat ‘PM-JAY SEHAT’ to extend coverage to all the residents of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir on 26th December, via video conferencing,” a statement issued by the PMO read. Union home minister Amit Shah and J-K’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will be participating in the virtual event.

The statement also added that the scheme will operate on insurance mode in convergence with Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY).

The scheme would also ensure universal health coverage along with focus on providing financial risk protection and ensuring quality and affordable essential health services to all individuals and communities, the PMO said.

The benefits of PM-JAY SEHAT would be portable across India and hospitals enlisted under the PM-JAY would provide services under the new scheme as well, it added.

Karnataka government withdraws night curfew order
‘Even Cong doesn’t take him seriously’: Narendra Tomar on Rahul Gandhi
Suvendu Adhikari’s show of strength day after Trinamool rally. And a boast
BCCI approves 10-team IPL from 2022 edition
Another child diagnosed with Shigella infection in north Kerala
Arvind Kejriwal lashes out at BJP over Delhi Jal Board incident
Govt again invites farmers’ unions for talks as per their ‘convenience’
‘Probe death of Karima Baloch’: Husband of Pakistan critic found dead in Canada
