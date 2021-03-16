PM Modi to meet CMs tomorrow amid rise in Covid cases: Key points
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called a meeting of all chief ministers on Wednesday to discuss a spike in Covid-19 infections. Here is all you need to know about the meeting and what prompted it:
• The meeting has been called as the daily cases crossed the 26,000-mark on Sunday for the first time since December 19 and sparked fears of a new wave of Covid-19.
• On Monday, India reported 24,434 cases.
• The meeting will be the first such since India launched the world’s largest immunisation drive against the disease on January 16.
• It will be held virtually from noon on Wednesday.
• Modi is also expected to reiterate that the states must ensure strict adherence to health protocols, including social distancing and wearing of masks.
• The meeting assumes significance as some parts of the country have resorted to local lockdowns and travel restrictions.
• Cinema halls, hotels, restaurants, and offices in Maharashtra will function at 50% capacity till March 31, the state government said on Monday.
• Modi is also expected to discuss the vaccination drive.
The expansion program is set to increase the airport's passenger traffic handling capacity as well from 20 million passengers a year to 40 million.
India records 24,492 new Covid-19 cases, tally soars past 11.4 million
The US, India and Brazil occupy the first, second and third positions, respectively in terms of the caseload of Covid-19.
Among the questions asked were whether the ministry consulted stakeholders before rolling out the guidelines.
The bench, headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, took note of a letter received by the registrar general of the Delhi high court last month to appoint some other judge in place of Bharat Parashar who was designated as a special judge by the apex court in 2014.
2 panel members confirmed that they will recommend the current 27% quota be broken up into 4, or even 5 sub-categories.
