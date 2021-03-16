With 24,492 Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours, India’s tally over 11.4 million
India on Tuesday recorded 24,492 cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), pushing the cumulative tally past 11,409,831, the Union ministry of health and family welfare said.
Witnessing a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases after a relatively controlled January and February, India has recorded more than 20,000 infections for the sixth day in a row.
The fatalities due to the viral disease also increased to 158,856 after 131 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours, data updated by the health ministry at 8am showed.
The active cases also soared to 223,432 after a downward trend since January 20, as 4,170 new infections were added between Sunday and Monday morning, comprising 1.93% of the total cases seen so far. The health ministry data also showed that 11,027,543 patients were discharged as 20,191 recovered from the viral disease in the last 24 hours, it also showed. The national recovery rate stands at 96.64 per cent.
In what has been termed as India's second wave amid the spike in positivity rate and active cases this month, the surge in the country's tally is being driven by five states which account for 78.41 per cent of the cases, the health ministry said on Monday. These five states include Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, with Maharashtra alone accounting for 63.21 per cent of the cases.
A rising trajectory of daily new cases has also been observed in eight states - Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka and Haryana - the health ministry also said.
Additionally, authorities in India marked a feat with vaccination coverage of 3.17 crore, data on Monday showed as 3,17,71,661 vaccine doses were given, as per the provisional report till 7pm.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bill in Lok Sabha to give Delhi L-G more power: Here’s what it means
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress seeks clarification on Swapan Dasgupta’s candidature for assembly polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi to meet CMs tomorrow amid rise in Covid cases: Key points
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi airport: New terminal, runaway to increase passenger handling capacity
- The expansion program is set to increase the airport’s passenger traffic handling capacity as well from 20 million passengers a year to 40 million.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
With 24,492 Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours, India’s tally over 11.4 million
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ladakh hamlet gets satellite phone for connectivity
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Isro to attempt solar mission by end of 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rain, thunderstorms likely over western Himalayas during next 5 days: IMD
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LIVE: India records 24,492 new Covid-19 cases, tally soars past 11.4 million
- The US, India and Brazil occupy the first, second and third positions, respectively in terms of the caseload of Covid-19.
Parliament panel questions new OTT guidelines
- Among the questions asked were whether the ministry consulted stakeholders before rolling out the guidelines.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Boris Johnson to visit India in April-end, Indo-Pacific ties in focus
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Replace judge in coal scam: SC to Delhi HC
- The bench, headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, took note of a letter received by the registrar general of the Delhi high court last month to appoint some other judge in place of Bharat Parashar who was designated as a special judge by the apex court in 2014.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taj Mahal ticket prices likely to increase for tourists
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parliamentary panel questions legality of new OTT, social media guidelines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Split in OBC quota may help most backward from next year
- 2 panel members confirmed that they will recommend the current 27% quota be broken up into 4, or even 5 sub-categories.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox