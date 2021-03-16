With 24,492 Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours, India’s tally over 11.4 million

India on Tuesday recorded 24,492 cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), pushing the cumulative tally past 11,409,831, the Union ministry of health and family welfare said.

Witnessing a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases after a relatively controlled January and February, India has recorded more than 20,000 infections for the sixth day in a row.

The fatalities due to the viral disease also increased to 158,856 after 131 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours, data updated by the health ministry at 8am showed.

The active cases also soared to 223,432 after a downward trend since January 20, as 4,170 new infections were added between Sunday and Monday morning, comprising 1.93% of the total cases seen so far. The health ministry data also showed that 11,027,543 patients were discharged as 20,191 recovered from the viral disease in the last 24 hours, it also showed. The national recovery rate stands at 96.64 per cent.

In what has been termed as India's second wave amid the spike in positivity rate and active cases this month, the surge in the country's tally is being driven by five states which account for 78.41 per cent of the cases, the health ministry said on Monday. These five states include Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, with Maharashtra alone accounting for 63.21 per cent of the cases.

A rising trajectory of daily new cases has also been observed in eight states - Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka and Haryana - the health ministry also said.

Additionally, authorities in India marked a feat with vaccination coverage of 3.17 crore, data on Monday showed as 3,17,71,661 vaccine doses were given, as per the provisional report till 7pm.