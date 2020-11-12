e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 12, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / PM Modi to unveil life-size statue of Swami Vivekananda on JNU campus on Thursday

PM Modi to unveil life-size statue of Swami Vivekananda on JNU campus on Thursday

The ceremony will take place at 6:30 pm, the university said in a statement on Sunday. The unveiling of the statue will be preceded by a programme on Swami Vivekananda.

india Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 08:15 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at BJP headquarters after the party’s victory in Bihar election.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at BJP headquarters after the party’s victory in Bihar election.(AP Photo)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday unveil a statue of Swami Vivekananda on the campus of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi. The unveiling of the life-size statue will happen via video-conferencing, according to JNU Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar.

The ceremony will take place at 6:30 pm, the university said in a statement on Sunday. The unveiling of the statue will be preceded by a programme on Swami Vivekananda.

“Swami Vivekananda is one of the most beloved intellectuals and spiritual leaders India has been fortunate to produce. He enthused the youth with his message of freedom, development, harmony and peace in India. He inspired citizens to take pride in Indian civilisation, culture and its industrious spirit,” the JNU Vice Chancellor said in a statement.

The prime minister is also scheduled to inaugurate two future-ready Ayurveda institutions in Gujarat and Rajasthan on Friday.

He will inaugurate the Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda (ITRA) at Jamnagar in Gujarat and the National Institute of Ayurveda (NIA) at Jaipur in Rajasthan on November 13 via video conferencing, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said on Wednesday.

The potential role of Ayurveda in the management of the Covid-19 pandemic will be the focus of this year’s ‘Ayurveda Day’ observation, the PMO said in a statement.

The Ayurveda Day is being observed every year from 2016, on the day of Dhanwantri Jayanti. This year it falls on November 13.

(With inputs from agencies)

tags
top news
Nawaz Sharif crosses Army’s redline in battle with Imran Khan. Pushback begins
Nawaz Sharif crosses Army’s redline in battle with Imran Khan. Pushback begins
Decoding BJP’s game plan to win battleground Bihar
Decoding BJP’s game plan to win battleground Bihar
Indian Army, China’s PLA consider scaling up disengagement
Indian Army, China’s PLA consider scaling up disengagement
President-elect Joe Biden names Ron Klain as White House chief of staff
President-elect Joe Biden names Ron Klain as White House chief of staff
‘Best way to spend birthday’: Justice Chandrachud who heard Arnab bail plea
‘Best way to spend birthday’: Justice Chandrachud who heard Arnab bail plea
Tejashwi Yadav is a very good boy, can lead after he grows older: Uma Bharti
Tejashwi Yadav is a very good boy, can lead after he grows older: Uma Bharti
PM Modi to unveil statue of Swami Vivekananda on JNU campus
PM Modi to unveil statue of Swami Vivekananda on JNU campus
Congress part of pro-Art 370 alliance in J&K? Partymen divided on Gupkar tie-up
Congress part of pro-Art 370 alliance in J&K? Partymen divided on Gupkar tie-up
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBihar election resultsArnab GoswamiUttar Pradesh Bypoll Results 2020Covid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityDhanteras 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In