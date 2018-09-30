PM Narendra Modi condoles loss of lives in Indonesia quake-tsunami

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday condoled the loss of lives in tsunami which hit parts of Indonesia, saying India stands with its maritime neighbour in this difficult hour.

Over 800 people were killed when a powerful quake sent a tsunami barrelling into the Indonesian island of Sulawesi on Saturday.

The national disaster agency there put the official death toll so far at 832, most of them in the tsunami-struck city of Palu, but warned the toll was likely to rise.

“Deeply saddened by the loss of lives and devastation due to tsunami and earthquake in Central Sulawesi in Indonesia. I offer deepest condolences. India stands with its maritime neighbour in this difficult hour,” the Prime Minister’s Office said on Twitter quoting Modi.

First Published: Sep 30, 2018 13:53 IST