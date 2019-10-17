e-paper
Thursday, Oct 17, 2019

PM Narendra Modi expresses grief over death of people in bus accident in Saudi Arabia

Thirty-five people, including Asians and Arabs, were killed and four others injured after a bus crashed with another heavy vehicle in western Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.

india Updated: Oct 17, 2019 11:57 IST
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
PM Narendra Modi expressed anguish over the death of 35 people in Saudi Arabia.
PM Narendra Modi expressed anguish over the death of 35 people in Saudi Arabia.(PTI Photo)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed anguish over the death of 35 people in a bus accident in Saudi Arabia.

“Anguished by the news of a bus crash near Mecca in Saudi Arabia. Condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. Praying for a quick recovery of the injured,” the prime minister tweeted.

First Published: Oct 17, 2019 11:57 IST

India News