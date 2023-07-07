‘Jo dar jaaye wo Modi nahi’: PM's fresh salvo at Congress from Chhattisgarh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a fresh attack at the Chhattisgarh's Congress unit saying that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won't spare the corrupt government, and that he is not scared of anything. Prime Minister Narendra Modi(ANI)

"Jo dar jaaye wo Modi nahi (one who gets scared is not Modi). I won't step back from taking steps for the welfare of Chhattisgarh. We have invested double than what Congress did in the state. Congress is the enemy of the poor," he said while addressing a public gathering in the state capital Raipur in the backdrop of laying the foundation stone worth ₹7,600 crore.

Alleging Congress of having corruption as its biggest ideology, PM Modi said he is a ‘guarantee of action’ against graft if the grand old party is a guarantee of corruption. He also alleged that the Congress has made Chhattigarh its ATM, with every department engaged in corruption.

“Congress promised liquor ban in the state but in reality, they have done scams worth thousands of crores. The scam money went into the account of the party. Now, people say the party could not implement the 2.5-year power-sharing formula (hinting at the seat-sharing pact on the chief ministerial post between Bhupesh Baghel and TS Singh Deo) due to the tussle over this money,”

This was Modi’s first visit to the Congress-ruled state after taking charge as PM for a second term in 2019; Chhattisgarh is headed for assembly elections later this year.

“The next 25 years will be crucial for the development of Chhattisgarh but a big ‘panja’ (referring to the Congress party symbol) is standing like a tall wall against it. Congress’ ‘panja’ has resolved to snatch your rights and it will loot and destroy the state,” Modi said, adding that the ruling party in the state has failed to fulfill their promises after the 2018 polls.

