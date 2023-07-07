A model of ‘misrule and corruption’, Chhattisgarh is Congress’ ATM: Modi in Raipur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a fierce attack against the Congress, calling ‘corruption’ the party’s “primary ideology” and terming the Chhattisgarh government a “model of misrule”. He made the statements during an event in Raipur after laying foundation stones of eight projects worth around ₹7,600 crore. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Raipur on Friday. (PTI Photo)

“If the Congress is a guarantee for corruption, Modi is a guarantee for acting against it,” he said during a rally at Science College ground in the state capital.

This was Modi’s first visit to the Congress-ruled state after taking charge as PM for a second term in 2019; Chhattisgarh is headed for assembly elections later this year.

“The next 25 years will be crucial for the development of Chhattisgarh but a big ‘panja’ (referring to the Congress party symbol) is standing like a tall wall against it. Congress’ ‘panja’ has resolved to snatch your rights and it will loot and destroy the state,” Modi said, adding that the ruling party in the state has failed to fulfill their promises after the 2018 polls.

The Congress has made the state its ATM, with every department engaged in corruption, the PM alleged.

“Congress promised liquor ban in the state but in reality, they have done scams worth thousands of crores. The scam money went into the account of the party. Now, people say the party could not implement the 2.5-year power-sharing formula (hinting at the seat-sharing pact on the chief ministerial post between Bhupesh Baghel and TS Singh Deo) due to the tussle over this money,” he said.

“Every department here is engaged in corruption... There are coal mafia, land mafia, sand mafia and other mafias that flourish here… There are allegations against the chief of the state and other ministers...This government has become a model of misrule,” Modi said.

Taking a dig at the opposition’s efforts to stitch an anti-BJP front, the PM said, “Those who are stained with corruption are trying to come together today. Those who once cursed each other are now trying to find excuses to come against me.”

He further highlighted the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government’s efforts to tackle Maoism in the state. “Earlier, there were about 126 Maoist-affected districts, now there are only 70.”

The Congress government in Chhattisgarh is also creating hurdles in the way of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and “millions of people are yet to avail the benefits of the central scheme because of that”, he said.

“Houses will be built for people as soon as the BJP forms the government in the state,” he assured, adding that the Congress has always used tribals as vote bank.

Reacting to the prime minister’s speech, chief minister Bhupesh Baghel said that the PM is lying and misled by state BJP leaders.

“Modi ji, winds of lies started blowing as soon as you came... State BJP leaders were continuously misleading farmers that paddy is procured with the money from the Centre. You are the prime minister, you know the truth, but you also lied. This is the biggest lie in the name of farmers that the Centre takes care of 80% of the state’s paddy procurement,” Baghel tweeted in Hindi.

“If the role of your government is this much in paddy purchase from the states, then why are the farmers in your Lok Sabha constituency forced to sell paddy at ₹1,000-1200 per quintal? The BJP leaders of Chhattisgarh gave you wrong information and you went away after reading the speech. Everyone in Chhattisgarh knows that we had taken an oath by ‘Gangajal’ for loan waivers of farmers within 10 days, but it was waived off within just two hours,” Baghel added.

