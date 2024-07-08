PM Narendra Modi Russia Visit Live Updates: PM Narendra Modi arrived in Moscow on Monday for a two-day official visit to hold the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit with President Vladimir Putin. PM Modi and President Putin will meet on Monday, marking their 17th meeting in the past decade. Their last in-person meeting was at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, in 2022. In 2019, PM Modi received Russia's highest state honour, the "Order of the Holy Apostle Andrew the First."...Read More

India and Russia share a longstanding and strong relationship, with over 77 years of diplomatic ties. In 2010, their relationship was elevated to a "Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership."

After his visit to Russia, PM Modi will head to Austria, marking the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the country in 40 years.