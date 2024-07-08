Narendra Modi Russia Visit Live Updates: Stronger ties will greatly benefit our people, says PM
PM Narendra Modi Russia Visit Live Updates: PM Narendra Modi arrived in Moscow on Monday for a two-day official visit to hold the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit with President Vladimir Putin. PM Modi and President Putin will meet on Monday, marking their 17th meeting in the past decade. Their last in-person meeting was at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, in 2022. In 2019, PM Modi received Russia's highest state honour, the "Order of the Holy Apostle Andrew the First."...Read More
India and Russia share a longstanding and strong relationship, with over 77 years of diplomatic ties. In 2010, their relationship was elevated to a "Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership."
After his visit to Russia, PM Modi will head to Austria, marking the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the country in 40 years.
Narendra Modi Russia Visit Live Updates: What PM said before leaving for Russia?
Narendra Modi Russia Visit Live Updates: "The Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia has advanced over the past ten years, including in the areas of energy, security, trade, investment, health, education, culture, tourism and people-to-people exchanges," PM Modi said.
"I look forward to reviewing all aspects of bilateral cooperation with my friend President Vladimir Putin and sharing perspectives on various regional and global issues. We seek to play a supportive role for a peaceful and stable region. The visit will also provide me an opportunity to meet the vibrant Indian community in Russia," he added.
Narendra Modi Russia Visit Live Updates: PM meets Indian diaspora
Narendra Modi Russia Visit Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets with children and interacts with members of the Indian diaspora gathered at The Carlton Hotel in Moscow.
Narendra Modi Russia Visit Live Updates: PM post on X after landing in Moscow
Narendra Modi Russia Visit Live Updates: PM Modi said, “Landed in Moscow. Looking forward to further deepening the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between our nations, especially in futuristic areas of cooperation. Stronger ties between our nations will greatly benefit our people.”
Narendra Modi Russia Visit Live Updates: PM to meet Putin today
Narendra Modi Russia Visit Live Updates: Ministry of external affairs said that PM Modi will hold “substantive discussions with president Vladimir Putin to take forward the special partnership between the two countries. He will also interact with the Indian community in Russia”.
Narendra Modi Russia Visit Live Updates: What's agenda of the meeting?
Narendra Modi Russia Visit Live Updates: PM Modi and Russsian president Putin will review the entire range of multifaceted relations between the two countries and exchange views on contemporary regional and global issues of mutual interest.
Narendra Modi Russia Visit Live Updates: PM lands in Moscow
PM Modi Russia Visit Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was received by Russia's first deputy prime minister, Denis Manturov, who holds a higher rank than the deputy prime minister who welcomed the Chinese president during his visit to Russia.
Manturov will also accompany the Prime Minister to the hotel from the airport in the same car.