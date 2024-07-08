Watch: Europe's tallest free tower lights up in tricolour on PM Modi's Russia visit

Ostankino Tower, the tallest standing structure in Europe was illuminated with Indian tricolour on Monday to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival in Russia. Rising to 1,771 feet (540m), the Ostankino TV Tower is the world’s 4th tallest and Europe’s highest of its kind, reported PTI.

Modi was welcomed by Russia's 1st deputy prime minister Denis Manturov and was given a guard of honour upon his arrival at the Moscow airport.



“Landed in Moscow. Looking forward to further deepening the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between our nations, especially in futuristic areas of cooperation. Stronger ties between our nations will greatly benefit our people,” the prime minister said in a post on X.

Modi's arrival kicks off his two-day foreign visit to Russia and Austria.

“Over the next three days, will be in Russia and Austria. These visits will be a wonderful opportunity to deepen ties with these nations, with whom India has time tested friendship. I also look forward to interacting with the Indian community living in these countries,” Modi posted on X ahead of flying to Russia.

This is Modi's first visit to Russia since five years. It is also his first visit to Russia since the outbreak of Russia-Ukraine conflict.

According to an HT report, Modi and Putin are set to review the relations between the two nations and discuss their views on the current day global matter.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, in an interview with Russia’s state-run VGTRK television channel said, “…The agenda will be extensive, if not to say overbusy. It will be an official visit, and we hope that the heads will be able to talk in an informal way as well…We are expecting a very important and full-fledged visit, which is so crucial for Russian-Indian relations."

Apart from a private meeting and lunch with Putin, Modi will be also be participating in interactions with diplomats and will also be visiting an exhibition centre in the VDNKH Complex, Rosatom Pavilion. He will also address the Indian community in Russia.

On Tuesday, Modi will travel to Austria, marking the first visit by an Indian prime minister to the country in more than 40 years.

(with inputs from news agencies)