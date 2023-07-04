PM Modi's mega development push during trailblazing 4-state tour on July 7-8

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake a hectic tour of Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh on July 7-8, sources in the government told Hindustan Times on Tuesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, which go to poll at the end of this year. (ANI)

The prime minister will participate in around a dozen programmes across five cities- Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Raipur, Warangal and Bikaner. He will unveil, dedicate and lay the foundation stones of about 50 projects worth around ₹50,000 crore.

The prime minister will begin his exhaustive tour with Raipur on July 7, where he will lay the foundation stone and dedicate multiple projects. These include foundation stone of various six-lane sections of Raipur-Visakhapatnam corridor. He will attend a public meeting thereafter.



From Raipur, Modi will head to Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh where he will attend the programme at Gita Press, the renowned publisher of religious books. He will then flag off 3 Vande Bharat trains. The prime minister will also lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Gorakhpur railway station.

After Gorakhpur, PM Modi will be in his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi. He will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple key projects. The PM will dedicate Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction to Son Nagar new line of Dedicated Freight Corridor. He will also dedicate the four lane widening of NH-56 (Varanasi - Jaunpur). PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the renovation of Manikarnika Ghat and Harishchandra Ghat, sources added.

On July 8, PM Modi will travel from Varanasi to Warangal in Telangana. He will lay the foundation stone of various projects, including key sections of Nagpur-Vijayawada Corridor. The prime minister will also lay the foundation stone of four laning of Karimnagar – Warangal section of NH- 563. Thereafter, he will attend a public meeting in Warangal.

From Warangal, PM Modi will then travel to Bikaner, where he will lay the foundation stone and dedicate multiple projects. The prime minister will dedicate various sections of the Amritsar-Jamnagar Expressway. He will also dedicate the Inter-State Transmission Line for Green Energy CorridorPhase- I. The prime minister will also lay the foundation stone for redevelopment of Bikaner railway station, and later attend a public meeting in Bikaner.

