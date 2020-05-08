PNB Bank fraud accused Hemant Bhatt tests Covid-19 positive, HC rejects temporary bail plea

india

The Bombay high court on Friday rejected the plea for temporary bail by Hemant Bhatt, one of the accused in the multi-crore fraud at Punjab National Bank (PNB), after noticing that the 66-year-old had tested positive for Covid-19.

Justice Bharati Dangre rejected Bhatt’s plea in view of the fact that a Covid-19 patient cannot be allowed to be freed on temporary bail. The judge said he will have to be treated at a government hospital.

Acting on Bhatt’s plea, Justice Dangre had on May 6 directed a public prosecutor to “make a statement about the situation in connection with Covid-19 prevailing in Arthur Road jail”.

His plea filed through advocate Kiran Padalkar, stated that “the applicant is aged 66 years and a chronic heart patient who has undergone by-pass surgery and diagnosed with coronary artery disease and also suffering from hypertension.”

Bhatt had sought interim bail in view of the Supreme Court’s directive to states and union territories to decongest prisons in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

CBI counsel Hiten Venegaonkar had, however, opposed the plea stating that pursuant to the directives of the apex court, a High Power Committee constituted by the state government has decided to grant temporary bail only to the prisoners charged with offences punishable with not more than 7 years imprisonment and Bhatt’s case was not covered under the apex court directives.

Justice Dangre, had however, noted the apprehension expressed by the accused because of his peculiar health condition and the health crisis being faced by the world, and directed the public prosecutor to make the statement on Friday.

Additional public prosecutor Shahaji Shinde, accordingly on Friday, informed the court that a number of inmates and some staff members of the Arthur Road jail have been found to be infected with coronavirus and Bhatt was among those inmates.

In a massive fraud allegedly perpetuated by fugitive jeweller Nirav Modi and his maternal uncle Mehul Choksi, CBI has also booked Bhatt and others under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act. They are also booked by the enforcement directorate under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

According to information given by the Maharashtra home department, 77 inmates and 26 staff members of the Arthur Road jail have tested positive for the coronavirus infection.