Police complaint filed against Nupur Kashyap who passed herself off as HT employee and made offensive remarks against PM Modi

india

Updated: Dec 16, 2019 20:33 IST

A police complaint has been filed by Hindustan Times against a person, who identified herself as Nupur Kashyap and an employee of the newspaper on Facebook, and made highly offensive, derogatory and defamatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The complaint, filed with the Crime and Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police, has accused Nupur Kashyap and Facebook of impersonation and defamation under sections 419 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code, respectively, along with Section 66D of the Information Technology Act that relates to cheating by personation by using a computer resource.

The complaint pertains to an offensive remark made by Nupur Kashyap, who identified herself AS a “copy editor” working with Hindustan Times, against PM Modi when she commented on a story published by The Print on 13 December.

An online portal, OpIndia, took Nupur Kashyap’s claim of working at Hindustan Times at face value and reported her offensive remarks against PM Modi.

The complaint also underlined that social media platform, Facebook, operating in India and being amenable to the laws applicable “did not take down the remarks made by Nupur Kashyap, thereby tacitly supporting the vile and vicious propaganda and campaign being run by her”.