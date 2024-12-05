Menu Explore
Police: Three held in 2023 Belagavi murder case

ByCoovercolly Indresh, Bengaluru
Dec 05, 2024 08:40 AM IST

The breakthrough occurred on Monday when police detained one of the accused, who admitted that he, along with the victim’s (34) wife and his friend murdered him by pushing him into the river

Three people have been arrested for allegedly killing one of the accused’s spouse in Krishna river in December 2023, police said on Wednesday.

Three people have been arrested for allegedly killing one of the accused’s spouse in Krishna river in December 2023 (File photo)

Belagavi superintendent of police (SP) Bhimashankar Guled said: “The case dates to December 27, 2023, when the police had found an unidentified body in the Krishna river in Haroogeri. Since no missing person report was filed in nearby police stations, we cremated the body after registering it as an unnatural death.”

The breakthrough occurred on Monday when police detained Prakash Bennali (27), who admitted that he, along with Mallappa Kambhar’s (34) wife, Danavva (26), and his friend Ramappa (28), murdered Mallappa by pushing him into the river after getting him drunk in Athani.

After interrogation, investigations revealed that Danavva concocted a story for the villagers, claiming her husband had eloped with another woman in Chikkodi, Guled said.

He further said: “Since the deceased was known for his drinking and often troubled neighbors, the villagers didn’t pay much attention to his disappearance.”

During questioning, Danavva confessed to her three-year affair with Prakash. She admitted that her husband had found the relationship and had warned Prakash multiple times, leading to frequent quarrels. As tensions escalated, the three accused planned to murder Mallappa.

In December, they executed the plan by intoxicating Mallappa and pushing him into the Krishna river, where he drowned, Guled said.

The police presented the three accused before the Rayabag JMFC court on Tuesday and they were remanded to judicial custody for 14 days as investigations continue.

