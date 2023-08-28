Row erupts over Dalit man’s murder in Madhya Pradesh

A political row over the purported murder of a 20-year-old Dalit man in Madhya Pradesh erupted on Sunday after the Congress alleged one of the nine accused belongs to the ruling BJP and has close links with state urban development minister Bhupendra Singh. The BJP, however, dismissed the claims and accused the opposition party of “politicising” the matter. HT Image

Nine people – key accused Vikram Singh (28), his father and brother, and six villagers – were arrested after the man was beaten to death and his 49-year-old mother was stripped in Barodia Naunagir village. While police initially said the attack was a result of the victim’s refusal to withdraw a sexual harassment case lodged against Vikram by his sister in 2019, on Sunday, they said no such case was filed.

Congress leader Surendra Chaudhary, who visited the victim’s house, said: “The main accused, Vikram Thakur’s father, Komal Singh Thakur, who is also an accused in the case, is a BJP worker and very close to urban development minister Bhupendra Singh. In 2020, Bhupendra Singh wrote to Khurai Mandi secretary to appoint Komal Singh as his representative. The villagers informed that he is a BJP worker.”

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge also hit out at the BJP, saying: “the BJP has made Madhya Pradesh a laboratory of Dalit atrocities.”

Hitting back, BJP spokesperson Hitesh Bajpai said: “We have zero tolerance against such crimes and that is why, all accused have been arrested. We won’t reply to Congress for politicising every matter.”

Meanwhile, Sagar ASP Bina Sanjeev Uike said: “During the probe, it was found that in 2019, no sexual harassment case was filed by the deceased’s sister. There was a case of physical assault and of hurling casteist remarks against Vikram, his father and his brother.”

He added: “The deceased was facing seven criminal cases. On Thursday, he attacked a few villagers, who attacked him in return, leading to his death.”

