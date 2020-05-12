e-paper
Pompeo holds Covid-19 meet with Jaishankar, counterparts from 5 other nations

One of the main issues discussed in the meeting was how to effectively tackle future global health crises.

May 12, 2020
New Delhi
US Secretary of State M Pompeo in a discussion with MEA minister S Jaishankar.
US Secretary of State M Pompeo in a discussion with MEA minister S Jaishankar.
         

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday held a video conference with his counterparts from India, Australia, Brazil, Israel, Japan and South Korea on issues related to coronavirus pandemic.

 

“Pompeo and his counterparts discussed the importance of international cooperation, transparency, and accountability in combatting the Covid-19 pandemic and in addressing its causes,” State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said.

 

The meeting also discussed collaboration toward preventing future global health crises and reaffirming the importance of the rules-based international order, Ortagus said.

