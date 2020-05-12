Pompeo holds Covid-19 meet with Jaishankar, counterparts from 5 other nations

india

Updated: May 12, 2020 06:51 IST

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday held a video conference with his counterparts from India, Australia, Brazil, Israel, Japan and South Korea on issues related to coronavirus pandemic.

Conversation covered pandemic response, global health management, medical cooperation, economic recovery and travel norms. Look forward to continuing this engagement. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 11, 2020

“Pompeo and his counterparts discussed the importance of international cooperation, transparency, and accountability in combatting the Covid-19 pandemic and in addressing its causes,” State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said.

Pleased to speak with @MarisePayne, @ernestofaraujo, @DrSJaishankar, @Israel_katz, @moteging, and @MOFAkr_eng to discuss cooperation in combatting the #COVID19 pandemic. The rule of law, transparency, and accountability will be key to our shared success. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) May 11, 2020

The meeting also discussed collaboration toward preventing future global health crises and reaffirming the importance of the rules-based international order, Ortagus said.