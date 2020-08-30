e-paper
Home / India News / Pranab Mukherjee haemodynamically stable, still on ventilator support: Hospital

Pranab Mukherjee haemodynamically stable, still on ventilator support: Hospital

The 84-year-old is being treated for lung infection and his condition is haemodynamically stable, the hospital added

india Updated: Aug 30, 2020 12:42 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Mukherjee suffered at fall at his Rajaji Marg residence in the national capital and was hospitalized on August 10 where he underwent a surgery to remove a clot in his brain.
Mukherjee suffered at fall at his Rajaji Marg residence in the national capital and was hospitalized on August 10 where he underwent a surgery to remove a clot in his brain. (Reuters file photo)
         

Former President Pranab Mukherjee continued to be in deep coma and on ventilator support, according to a bulletin issued by the Army Hospital (R&R), Delhi Cantt where he is being treated.

The 84-year-old is being treated for lung infection and his condition is haemodynamically stable, the hospital added

As per doctors, a patient is said to be in a haemodynamically stable condition when his or her blood circulation parameters, which include blood pressure, heart and pulse rate, are normal.

Mukherjee suffered at fall at his Rajaji Marg residence in the national capital and was hospitalized on August 10 where he underwent a surgery to remove a clot in his brain. Earlier, he tweeted that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) disease.  

With a political career of five decades, Mukherjee, a senior Congress leader served as the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017.

