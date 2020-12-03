Punjab CM meets home minister Amit Shah over farmers’ stir, govt hopeful of positive outcome in today’s talks

india

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday arrived to meet Union home minister Amit Shah over the ongoing farmers’ protests on the outskirts of the national capital against the three contentious farm laws passed by the Centre in September.

The meeting between Shah and Singh comes on a day fourth round of talks are scheduled to take place between the government and the protesting farmers. The third round of talks, which took place on Tuesday, had ended in a stalemate, with the farmers’ representatives turning down the government’s proposal to form a panel to discuss the three laws.

Meanwhile, Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar said he is hoping for a positive outcome of talks with farmers.“The government is constantly discussing issues with farmers. Today is the fourth round of talks And I’m hoping for a positive outcome,” Tomar said after meeting home minister Shah.

The Centre is trying very hard to end the protest against the newly-enacted farm laws, which the farmer leaders are opposed to. Just hours ahead of talks with protesting farmers, Som Prakash, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry on Thursday stated that farmers are coming for talks because there is hope for a solution that will be acceptable to both government and farmers and reiterated that the Centre is clear that the Minimum Support Price (MSP) will stay and is willing to give it in writing as well.

Of the three ministers who held hour-long discussions with farmers, Prakash hails from Punjab and will be engaging with farmers today along with agriculture minister Tomar and railways minister Piyush Goyal.