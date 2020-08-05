e-paper
Home / India News / ‘Quarantining Bihar cop not a good signal’: Supreme Court in Sushant Singh Rajput case hearing

‘Quarantining Bihar cop not a good signal’: Supreme Court in Sushant Singh Rajput case hearing

The Centre had earlier told the top court that it has accepted the recommendation sent by the Bihar Police for a CBI probe into the actor’s death.

india Updated: Aug 05, 2020 13:08 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
HIndustan Times, New Delhi
The Supreme Court was hearing a plea by actor Rhea Chakraborty seeking transfer of Sushant Singh Rajput death case registered in Bihar’s capital of Patna to Maharashtra’s Mumbai.
The Supreme Court on Wednesday said that quarantining of Bihar Police officer, who had gone to Mumbai to investigate the Sushant Singh Rajput case, has not sent the right message.

“Quarantining of Bihar Police officer has not sent good message despite the fact that Mumbai Police has good professional reputation,” the bench said.

The lawyer representing Rajput’s father KK Singh said that the Maharashtra Police are destroying evidence in the case.

The Centre had earlier told the top court that it has accepted the recommendation sent by the Bihar Police for a CBI probe into the actor’s death. “Truth should come out so far as actor’s death is concerned,” the bench then said.

The Maharashtra Police, meanwhile, said that the Bihar Police has no jurisdiction to either lodge an FIR or investigate it and this has been made a political case. The submissions were made during a hearing of a plea by actor Rhea Chakraborty seeking transfer of the case registered in Bihar’s capital of Patna to Maharashtra’s Mumbai.

A case was registered by Rajput’s father in Patna against Rhea Chakraborty, accusing her of abetting his son’s alleged suicide in June.

IPS officer Vinay Tiwari had gone to Mumbai for investigation, but was quarantined. The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that the decision was taken due to the spead of the coronavirus disease. But Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey said that Tiwari was forcibly quarantined.

Rajput was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra on June 14. Mumbai Police, which are investigating the case along with a parallel investigation by Patna Police, said have he died by suicide.

