Rafale deal: Congress says PM Modi ‘misused office, time to file an FIR’

The Congress on Wednesday said the time has come to lodge a first information report (FIR) against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly causing loss to public exchequer by waiving the bank guarantee to Dassault Aviation in the Rafale fighter jet deal.

Congress’s chief spokesperson, Randeep Singh Surjewala, told reporters in New Delhi that Modi should be investigated under the relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Indian Penal Code.

“It is now clear that corruption and malfeasance in the Rafale deal is writ large. It is clear that none less than Prime Minister of India caused loss to the public exchequer by misusing his office,” he said. “It is for Modi to prove that he is not guilty and he should immediately submit himself to an investigation.”

The Congress has maintained the price of jets Modi announced in April 2015 was far more than what the previous Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government had negotiated.

“It is a clear cut case of Section 13 (1) D of Prevention of Corruption Act and other offences under the IPC. Time has come to lodge an FIR to investigate and find the truth vis-à-vis the conduct of the Prime Minister and others involved in the matter,” Surjewala said.

Surjewala cited a report, now in public domain, of the Indian Negotiation Team (INT), and alleged that it is now “crystal clear that Modi misled Parliament and duped the country to cover up the murky dealings and blatant corruption, besides, squandering away national security interests”.

“According to INT, the price of the 36 jets under the new deal is Rs 63,450 crore and not Rs 59,175 crore as has been claimed by various BJP ministers and the government. Moreover, considering the fact that jets will be delivered in 10 years and taking into account an inflation rate of 1.22%, the price of the jets will go beyond Rs 67,500 crore,” Surjewala said.

With documents having come out in the open, he said the responsibility now lies at the doorsteps of Modi to come clean.“This conspiracy has now been uncovered,” Surjewala said.

The government has repeatedly rejected the Opposition’s charge of corruption in the Rafale deal. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has accused the Congress of spreading lies to target it. Neither the government nor the party responded to fresh Congress charges.

First Published: Mar 06, 2019 23:35 IST