Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi visit families of CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama

Locals in Uttar Pradesh’s Kairana were taken by surprise on Wednesday when a small convoy stopped at a roadside dhaba near the town’s Yamuna bridge. The four people who got off for tea were Congress president Rahul Gandhi, and party leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Raj Babbar.

The four were on their way to Shamli and Meerut to visit to the families of two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel killed in a suicide car bombing in south Kashmir’s Pulwama on February 14. Since their trip was not publicised, locals came to know about it only when they were spotted at the restaurant.

A total of 40 CRPF troopers were killed in the attack for which the Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad has claimed responsibility. Twelve of the victims were from Uttar Pradesh, prompting the visit from the Congress leaders — Priyanka Gandhi is a party general secretary and its east UP incharge, Scindia is a general secretary and its west UP incharge, and Raj Babbar is the state unit president.

The leaders later offered condolences to the families of Amit Kumar Kori and Pradeep Kumar Prajapati. “India is a country of valour and warriors and we stand in solidarity with the families of the CRPF jawans. We are with you in this hour of grief,” Gandhi said, paying tribute to the slain soldiers at a prayer meet.

“He [Kori] sacrificed his life for the country. We are pained but also proud of him. We are here to share your pain,” said the Congress chief. “India is the country of brave people and no power in the world can push us back.”

Referring to the assassination of his father and former PM Rajiv Gandhi in 1991, Gandhi said he and his sister Priyanka can empathise with the family. “ We know what you are going through,” he said. The Congress leaders also visited Prajapati’s family in Banat village of Meerut to offer condolences and express solidarity with the family.

First Published: Feb 20, 2019 23:09 IST