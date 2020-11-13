Rahul Gandhi not the only Indian leader mentioned by Barack Obama in his memoir. Check whom else he talked about

india

Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 14:00 IST

Former US president Barack Obama’s upcoming memoir has created a buzz on social media, in which he has likened Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with a “student eager to impress the teacher.” According to the publishers, the book, titled ‘A Promised Land’, provides insights into the dynamics of US partisan politics and international diplomacy.

The New York Times has reviewed Obama’s memoir, highlighting the political leaders from around the world he has talked about. Obama says Gandhi has “a nervous, unformed quality about him, as if he were a student who’d done the coursework and was eager to impress the teacher but deep down lacked either the aptitude or the passion to master the subject,” according to The New York Times review.

However, the Member of Parliament from Wayanad is not only Indian leader Obama has mentioned in his much-awaited book. The former US president has also mentioned Congress president Sonia Gandhi, apparently talking about the “beauty” of women leaders. The NYT review noted, “we are told of the handsomeness of men like Charlie Crist and Rahm Emanuel, but not the beauty of women, except for one or two instances, as in the case of Sonia Gandhi.”

Former Indian prime minister Manmohan Singh also reportedly finds mention in Obama’s memoir as he recalls Singh as “having a kind of impassive integrity.” “Former US Secretary of Defence Bob Gates and former Indian prime minister Manmohan Singh both come across as having a kind of impassive integrity,” NYT review quoted Obama from the memoir. The 768-page memoir, the first of a two-part memoir, is likely to hit the stands on November 17, after which more details about his view on Indian leaders are expected to emerge.

“Obama takes readers on a compelling journey from his earliest political aspirations to the pivotal Iowa caucus victory that demonstrated the power of grassroots activism to the watershed night of November 4, 2008, when he was elected 44th president of the United States,” the Crown Publishing Group wrote on its website, describing the book.

(With PTI inputs)