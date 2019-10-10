Rahul Gandhi had warned of bloodbath, not a bullet was fired: Amit Shah on Kashmir

india

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 15:21 IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday took potshots at the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party during his rally in poll-bound Maharashtra criticizing them for opposing the central government’s decision to abrogate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

“When Prime Minister Modi brought the proposal to abrogate Article 370, both Congress and NCP were against it and were revolting against it. I want Rahul Gandhi and Sharad Pawar to answer to the people of Maharashtra why they were against the removal of Article 370,” he said at a rally in Jat of Sangli district.

Shah said that the two parties had opposed the decision for vote bank politics and added, “Rahul Gandhi said that ‘Kashmir me khoon ki nadiya beh jayengi’, but no bullet had to be fired.”

“Prime Minister Modi recently returned from the UN, and the entire world is standing by his decision to abrogate Article 370. On the other hand, Pakistan stands alone in a corner,” Shah said.

“Under PM Modi’s watch, India’s national security has strengthened and the entire world now knows that “10 enemies will be killed if one Indian jawan (soldier) is martyred,” he said, apparently referring to the Balakot air strike after the Pulwama terror attack.

He further said that Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the first person to congratulate former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on India’s victory after the India-Pakistan war in 1971. “We were in the opposition then, but for us, the nation comes first,” he said.

Shah said that during the Manmohan Singh-led government, terrorists from Pakistan would enter through our borders regularly and kill our soldiers. “Prime Minister Modi has worked towards safeguarding the nation,” he said.

Maharashtra goes to polls on October 21 and the votes will be counted on October 24.

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 14:55 IST