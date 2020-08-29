e-paper
Home / India News / Rahul Gandhi says demonetisation, ‘flawed GST’, ‘failed’ lockdown hurt Indian economy

Rahul Gandhi says demonetisation, ‘flawed GST’, ‘failed’ lockdown hurt Indian economy

Sitharaman on Thursday said the economy has been hit by the pandemic, which is an ‘Act of God’, and it will see a contraction in the current fiscal.

india Updated: Aug 29, 2020 00:55 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
New Delhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi(PTI)
         

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday hit out at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s remarks that the economy has been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic which is an ‘Act of God’, saying the Indian economy has been “destroyed” by three actions -- demonetisation, “flawed” GST and a “failed” lockdown.

Tagging a news report on her remarks, Gandhi tweeted, “India’s economy has been destroyed by three actions: 1. Demonetisation 2. Flawed GST 3. Failed lockdown. Anything else is a lie.” The former Congress president has been critical of the Modi government in the handling of the economy over the past few years.

