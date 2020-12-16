e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 16, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Rahul Gandhi walks out of parliamentary panel meet on defence, says wastage of time

Rahul Gandhi walks out of parliamentary panel meet on defence, says wastage of time

india Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 17:25 IST
hinsudtantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
hinsudtantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The parliamentary panel on defence wasted time discussing the uniform of the soldiers, Rahul Gandhi said. ( File Photo)
The parliamentary panel on defence wasted time discussing the uniform of the soldiers, Rahul Gandhi said. ( File Photo)(Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
         

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and several other Congress members on Wednesday walked out of a parliamentary panel meeting on defence, news agency PTI reported. The Congress leader alleged that instead of discussing on how to equip soldiers better, the panel wasted time in discussing the uniform of the armed forces.

The panel was discussing the uniform of the armed forces in which Rahul Gandhi intervened and said that this could be decided by senior defence officers of the armed forces, it has been learnt

tags
top news
TMC’s Suvendu Adhikari resigns from assembly ahead of Amit Shah’s visit
TMC’s Suvendu Adhikari resigns from assembly ahead of Amit Shah’s visit
India may blacklist some telecom equipment vendors for security
India may blacklist some telecom equipment vendors for security
Farmers’ protest: Tomar thanks MP farmers for supporting farm laws
Farmers’ protest: Tomar thanks MP farmers for supporting farm laws
‘Farmers’ protest can end in 5 minutes if...’: Sanjay Raut offers solution
‘Farmers’ protest can end in 5 minutes if...’: Sanjay Raut offers solution
Nearly half of Singapore’s migrant workers infected with Covid-19
Nearly half of Singapore’s migrant workers infected with Covid-19
PM Modi to attend Aligarh Muslim University’s centenary celebrations via video conference
PM Modi to attend Aligarh Muslim University’s centenary celebrations via video conference
China’s spies, India and NSA Ajit Doval’s 2013 paper that saw it coming
China’s spies, India and NSA Ajit Doval’s 2013 paper that saw it coming
PM Modi lights ‘Swarnim Vijay Mashaal’ on 50th anniversary of 1971 war win
PM Modi lights ‘Swarnim Vijay Mashaal’ on 50th anniversary of 1971 war win
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineCovid-19India Pakistani war of 1971Vijay Diwas

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In