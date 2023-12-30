close_game
News / India News / Rajasthan cabinet expansion likely today; 3 MPs-turned-MLAs may get inducted

Rajasthan cabinet expansion likely today; 3 MPs-turned-MLAs may get inducted

BySnehashish Roy
Dec 30, 2023 07:48 AM IST

The expanded cabinet is likely to induct around 18 to 20 MLAs, which may also see an equivalent mix of caste and regional equations.

With a mix of new and experienced faces, the expansion of the cabinet in BJP-ruled Rajasthan is likely to occur today. Chief minister Bhajan Lal Sharma travelled to Delhi earlier to meet the BJP high command ahead of the cabinet expansion.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma during the program of 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra', in Jaipur on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma during the program of 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra', in Jaipur on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

With the three MPs-turned-MLAs – Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Kirodi Lal Meena and Baba Balak Nath – several candidates are seen as probable contenders for a post in the cabinet. Five-time MLA Anita Bhadel and Mahant Pratap Puri from the Pokaran assembly constituency are among the frontrunners.

Around 18 to 20 MLAs will take oaths as ministers at Raj Bhavan in Jaipur, news agency ANI reported, citing sources.

Balancing caste equations

While the CM is a Brahmin, caste and regional equations will likely be given attention. Given the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the focus will likely be on ensuring all regions get representation. At the same time, social engineering will ensure that all major castes get full representation in the cabinet.

In the current cabinet, the state has a Brahmin CM along with Diya Kumari from the Rajput community and Prem Chand Bairwa from the Scheduled Caste as deputy CMs, respectively.

The expanded cabinet will likely comprise faces from the Other Backward Classes (OBCs), which constitute 35-40% of the state's population. MLAs from the Meena and Gurjar communities will also likely be placed in the cabinet.

Opposition raised questions

The opposition parties, including the Congress, criticised the BJP-led government over the delay in the cabinet formation.

Former CM Ashok Gehlot said earlier that the governance of the state came to a standstill due to the delay in the cabinet formation.

"Disappointment has now started spreading among the public because the people of Rajasthan gave a clear mandate to BJP on 3rd December, but even after 22 days, the cabinet has not been formed yet, due to which governance has come to a standstill. Every department is also in a state of confusion. The public is watching which ministers they should approach to solve their problems. The cabinet should be formed as soon as possible so that the functioning of the government can run smoothly," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

