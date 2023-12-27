Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma announces gas cylinder at 450 from January 1

Rajasthan chief minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Wednesday announced that his government will provide cooking gas cylinders at ₹450 from January 1, 2024. Rajasthan chief minister Bhajan Lal Sharma (ANI)

Gas cylinder at ₹450 was one of the promises made by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Sankalp Patr (manifesto) released before the assembly elections held last month.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The CM said the subsidy amount under the Rasoi Gas Cylinder Subsidy Scheme will be transferred to the accounts of the beneficiary women. “The people of the state expressed confidence on the guarantees of Prime Minister Narendra Modi related to welfare of women, youth, farmers and the poor. The state government is determined to realise Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay’s concept of Antyodaya by fulfilling all the promises made to the public in the manifesto - this process has started,” he said, addressing a Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra programme at Lamba Harisinghpura in Tonk.

He said, “Our government is working with the determination to make Rajasthan a leading state in the country. Every decision in the state is being taken keeping the progress of the state and its people at the centre. The state government will leave no stone unturned in realising the dream of a developed India.”

According to the announcement of the chief minister, beneficiaries will be able to take a total of 12 cylinders in a year. “With this, the poor women of the state will get relief by reducing the burden of kitchen expenses and will also get relief from smoke. For this, the beneficiary will have to register in Vikas Bharat Yatra Camps,” the CM said.

Sharma said that 39 types of public welfare schemes are being delivered to the common people through Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra camps. “No eligible person should be deprived of the benefits of the schemes, this is the thinking of the Prime Minister. We are at the first position in the country by providing benefits of more than 68,000 Kisan Credit Cards to the farmers through camps.”

He further said that Rajasthan stands second in the country with health check-ups of about 11 lakh people and TB tests of more than 5.76 lakh people in the health camps being organised in these camps. “With a total of 28 lakh people of the state participating in these camps, we are at third place in the country,” he said.

On corruption, Sharma said, “Our government will work by adopting a policy of zero tolerance against corruption. The accountability will be fixed and those who embezzled the money of the people of the state will have to account for every penny. Not a single culprit who is playing with the future of the youth of the state by leaking papers will be spared. Strict legal action will be taken against them.”