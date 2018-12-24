Rajasthan cabinet swearing-in ceremony live updates: 23 new ministers to take oath in Ashok Gehlot government today

The Congress has finalised cabinet formation in Rajasthan and portfolio allocation to ministers who will be sworn in on Monday at Raj Bhawan, said a senior leader familiar with the matter.

After approval from Congress president Rahul Gandhi, about 23 ministers are expected to be sworn in, the leader said on anonymity. The cabinet will have a mix of experience and youth, but chances of including first-time MLAs in the cabinet are less, he said.

Party sources claimed that over a dozen ministers, mostly experienced leaders, would be given cabinet rank and the rest minister of state status or with independent charge. The Congress won 99 seats in the state assembly, bouncing back from the drubbing in the 2013 elections when the party won just 21 seats.

9:49 am IST Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot had earlier held discussion over cabinet formation Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot returned to Jaipur on Sunday after holding rounds of discussions for two-three days with AICC general secretary Avinash Pande and party observer for Rajasthan KC Venugopal over cabinet formation and portfolio allocation before meeting party president Rahul Gandhi for his approval.





9:44 am IST Name of Congress leaders who will be given state minister rank 10 including, Govind Singh Dotasara (Lachhmangarh), Mamta Bhupesh (Sikrai), Arjun Bamania (Banswara), Bhanwar Singh Bhati (Kolayat), Sukhram Bishnoi (Sanchore), Ashok Chandana (Hindoli), Tika Ram Jully (Alwar-rural), Bhajan Lal Jatav (Weir), Rajendra Singh Yadav (Kotputli) and Subhash Garg from Bharatpur (Rashtriya Lok Dal) will be given state minister rank.





9:36 am IST The likely names of Congress leaders who are going to be part of cabinet minister rank Sources said BD Kalla (Bikaner-West), Shanti Dhariwal (Kota-North), Parsadi Lal Meena (Lalsot), Lalchand Kataria (Jhotwara), Master Bhanwarlal Meghwal (Sujangarh), Raghu Sharma (Kekri), Pramod Jain (Anta), Vishvendra Singh (Deeg-Kumher), Harish Choudhary (Baytoo), Ramesh Meena (Sapotra), Udai Lal Anjana (Nimbahera), Pratap Singh Khachariyawas (Civil Lines) and Saleh Mohammad (Pokaran) are likely be given Cabinet minister rank.





9:18 am IST The council of ministers is likely to have three women The council of ministers is likely to have three women: Mamta Bhupesh, Shakuntala Rawat and Zahida Khan. Former union minister CP Joshi, Lal Chand Kataria, B D Kalla, Shanti Dhariwal and Jitendra Singh Shekhawat are also expected to be inducted into Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot’s ministry.





9:13 am IST Rajasthan deputy CM Sachin Pilot has demanded 50% berths for his loyalists Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, who was sworn-in along with Ashok Gehlot, is learnt to have reiterated his demand for 50% berths for his loyalists during the discussions for the cabinet expansion.





9:05 am IST Strength of Rajasthan council of ministers cannot exceed 30 or 15% of the total number of seats The strength of the council of ministers in Rajasthan cannot exceed 30 or 15% of the total number of seats in the 200-member state assembly.





9:00 am IST Ashok Gehlot had forwarded a list of 40 contenders for ministerial berths to Rahul Gandhi In Rajasthan, chief minister Ashok Gehlot had forwarded a list of 40 contenders for ministerial berths to Congress president Rahul Gandhi for the cabinet expansion.





8:54 am IST Congress has decided against making first-time legislators ministers The Congress has decided against making first-time legislators ministers, according to a leader aware of the developments.





8:46 am IST Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh CMs to expand cabinets tomorrow Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh chief ministers Kamal Nath and Bhupesh Baghel, are expected to expand their cabinets on Tuesday.



