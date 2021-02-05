Rajasthan HC issues notice on illegal mining hazard near Indo-Pak border
Taking a serious view of a petition alleging illegal mining near the Indo-Pak international border presented a major security risk to the country, the Rajasthan high court has sought response from the Central and state governments.
The division bench of chief justice Indrajit Mahanty and justice Dinesh Mehta, while hearing the PIL filed by Seema Jan Kalyan Samiti, has asked additional advocate general Sandeep Shah and the assistant solicitor general Mukesh Rajpurohit to file their reply by February 19.
The petitioner's counsel Sajjan Singh Rathore told the court that areas near the border are hot spots for illegal mining of Gypsum and other minerals. Growing rapidly, the illegal mining area now extends to within 500 meters of the international border fencing, the petition says.
It alleged that the state government was issuing permits for excavation of minerals at some areas situated barely one km away from the international borders.
The petition further alleged that due to the illegal mining, huge pits have been created near the border area, which can be used for hiding or for construction of transborder tunnels. The pits near the border, mostly in Bikaner district, are 20ft to 40ft wide at some locations which can cover movement of suspicious persons, shielding them from the soldiers positioned at the BSF checkposts at the border.
The petition further argues that these huge pits may also pose a serious hurdle to the movement of Indian Army soldiers near the international border.
