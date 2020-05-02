e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 02, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Rajasthan man beaten to death on suspicion of an affair with a minor

Rajasthan man beaten to death on suspicion of an affair with a minor

Police says preliminary investigation suggests the deceased had an affair with a minor girl related to the attackers.

india Updated: May 02, 2020 17:44 IST
HT Correspondent, Edited by: Abhinav Sahay
HT Correspondent, Edited by: Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Jaipur
Gurjar was found unconscious in an isolated area near a police station.
Gurjar was found unconscious in an isolated area near a police station. (Getty Images/Representative)
         

A 28-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death in Rajasthan by seven to eight persons on suspicion of having an affair with a minor related to the accused, police said on Saturday.

Dholpur superintendent of police (SP) Mridul Kachawa said that the deceased has been identified as Ashok Gurjar, 28, a native of Dhindh village.

“As per the complaint filed by the brother of the deceased on April 24, Gurjar was kidnapped by Bunty Meena, Rasiningh Meena and some other residents from Khokhla village, where he was badly thrashed with sticks and iron rods. The deceased sustained multiple injuries including on the head,” said Kachawa.

The accused dumped Gurjar, after thrashing him, in an isolated place near Angai police chowki.

“On April 25, the villagers spotted Gurjar lying in the open in an unconscious state and informed his family members, who, then took him to a local hospital from where he was referred to Dholpur district hospital, which referred him further to a private hospital in Gwalior,” added Kachawa.

On April 30, Gurjar succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at the private hospital. Following his death, the family members lodged a complaint against the accused at Sarmathura police station.

“Police has visited the spot and the statements of the family members of the deceased have been recorded. Preliminary probe suggests that the man had an affair with a minor girl, who was a relative of the accused. Further investigation is on,” Kachawa stated.

tags
top news
As migrants return, Bihar faces new challenges of Covid-19 spreading to 30 districts
As migrants return, Bihar faces new challenges of Covid-19 spreading to 30 districts
LIVE| PM Modi holds meeting to discuss ways to boost agriculture sector
LIVE| PM Modi holds meeting to discuss ways to boost agriculture sector
Centre permits 193 Pak nationals to return on May 5, asks states to help them
Centre permits 193 Pak nationals to return on May 5, asks states to help them
PM Modi switches gear, steps up focus on reviving economy
PM Modi switches gear, steps up focus on reviving economy
Didn’t care who’s bowling at what pace: Lee on India batsman’s greatness
Didn’t care who’s bowling at what pace: Lee on India batsman’s greatness
Fiat India launches online booking platform for Jeep products
Fiat India launches online booking platform for Jeep products
Face mask, white stick: Do Kim Jong Un’s photos hold clues of his absence?
Face mask, white stick: Do Kim Jong Un’s photos hold clues of his absence?
Covid-19: Owaisi questions privacy on ‘shady’ Aarogya Setu app; govt replies
Covid-19: Owaisi questions privacy on ‘shady’ Aarogya Setu app; govt replies
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases in IndiaAnushka SharmaCovid-19 UpdateBanking New RulesRamayan Most Watched ShowPM ModiRishi KapoorAmitab Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper