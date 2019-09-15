Rajasthan on alert as IMD warns of heavy rainfall

india

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 01:06 IST

The weather department predicted on Saturday heavy rainfall in east Rajasthan in the next 24 hours while issuing alerts to 14 districts of the state to remain prepared, officials said.

The depart issued yellow alert -- notifying preventive action in the face of possible severe weather conditions -- to 13 districts and orange alert – warning on weather conditions which have the capacity to impact significantly people in the affected areas – for one district.

“Southern parts of the eastern Rajasthan might register heavy rainfall on Sunday,” said a press release by the India meteorological department (IMD).

“Due to the heavy rainfall warning, it is suggested to take adequate steps to avoid damage or lessen it. Important weather warning has been issued to all the officials concerned,” said the director of meteorological centre in Jaipur.

Even as the monsoon season is in its last phases, heavy rains were witnessed in several regions of Rajasthan on Saturday. In the wake of the rains, 18 of the 19 gates of Kota barrage were opened for the first time in 13 years to discharge 6.5 lakh cusec of water.

Heavy rainfall was also reported in Jhalawar district, forcing release of more than 2 lakh cusec water from Kali Sindh Dam. The release of water created water-logging in many areas, officials said.

The ‘yellow alert’ has been issued for Banswara, Bhilwara, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Dungarpur, Jhalawar, Kota, Pratapgarh, Rajsamand, Sawai Madhopur, Sirohi, Tonk and Udaipur districts, and the orange alert for Baran district.

Several areas in the state are inundated due to heavy rain. Six gates of Bisalpur dam were opened on Friday to let out 96,160 cusec water.

Railway traffic was disrupted on the Delhi-Mumbai route due to water-logging in Kota-Nagda railway division of west central railway zone. More than half a dozen trains were diverted due to water-logging.

The Kota district administration has asked people to leave the flooded areas and shift to safer places. Kota district collector Muktanand Agarwal and SP (city) Deepak Bhargava visited the affected areas and monitored the situation.

Kota divisional commissioner LN Soni said since Friday night rescue and relief teams have shifted around 200 people from low-lying areas.

