Rajasthan to scale up Covid-19 screening, will cover all the people of state, says govt

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 08:21 IST

The state government in Rajasthan plans to screen all its population for coronavirus disease Covid-19, health minister Raghu Sharma said in a statement on Wednesday. This will make Rajasthan the first Indian state to do that.

Sharma said that 27,000 active surveillance teams have screened 38.62 million people from 9.2 million households. “The work of survey and screening is on. Our target is to screen every person in the state so that all suspected cases could be identified,” the minister said.

Meanwhile, 15 positive cases of the coronavirus disease were reported in Rajasthan on Wednesday, taking the overall number to 108, including 18 evacuees. So far, 6,942 samples have been tested, including those evacuated from Iran; 108 of them tested positive and 6,656 negative, while results of 178 are still awaited.

Sharma also said that more than 2000 people who came in contact with 108 Covid-19 positive people are being traced and screened.

Rajasthan has prepared 97,000 quarantine beds and 18,000 isolation beds to tackle with the rise in Covid-19 numbers. The minister said that orders for 250 ventilators have been placed. He did not specify the number of existing ventilators in the state - public health experts said there were about 1,500 ventilators in Rajasthan.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday said that there are 1,834 coronavirus positive cases in India, including 1,649 active cases, 144 cured/discharged/migrated people and 41 deaths.