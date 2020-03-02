e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 02, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Woman drowns 4-yr-old son in tank to take revenge on her husband, held: Cops

Woman drowns 4-yr-old son in tank to take revenge on her husband, held: Cops

Jhunjhunu superintendent of police (SP) Jagdish Chandra Sharma said Pannram, a native of Budhaniya village, approached the Mandrela police early on Saturday and lodged a complaint against unidentified persons for murdering his nephew Vivan Swami (4) and slitting his sister-in-law Sunita’s wrist.

india Updated: Mar 02, 2020 05:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times,Jaipur
The couple used to fight over the issue on a daily basis, following which she decided to kill her son, said a police official.
The couple used to fight over the issue on a daily basis, following which she decided to kill her son, said a police official.(Representative Image)
         

A woman has been arrested in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district for drowning her four-year-old son in a water tank allegedly to take revenge on her husband, police said on Sunday.

Jhunjhunu superintendent of police (SP) Jagdish Chandra Sharma said Pannram, a native of Budhaniya village, approached the Mandrela police early on Saturday and lodged a complaint against unidentified persons for murdering his nephew Vivan Swami (4) and slitting his sister-in-law Sunita’s wrist.

A team of senior officials, including the forensics department and a dog squad, was rushed to the spot. “The dog squad found a blade laced with blood stains on Sunita’s bed. Blood stains were also found on the floor near the accused’s bed, which raised suspicion on her,” said Sharma.

All the family members, including Sunita, were questioned. “During interrogation, Sunita confessed to killing her son and subsequently slitting her wrist to divert attention,” he added.

“As per Sunita’s confession, she killed Vivan as she was disturbed due to the frequent fights with her husband and his remarks doubting her character. The couple used to fight over the issue on a daily basis, following which she decided to kill her son,” Sharma said, adding that further investigation in the case is on.

tags
top news
Delhi violence: Papers, meters gutted, compensation a mirage
Delhi violence: Papers, meters gutted, compensation a mirage
Jaishankar assures safe return to Indians stranded in coronavirus-hit Iran
Jaishankar assures safe return to Indians stranded in coronavirus-hit Iran
Congress looks to send mix of young, experienced to Rajya Sabha
Congress looks to send mix of young, experienced to Rajya Sabha
Two men held in Delhi for rumour-mongering, leaders file peace reports
Two men held in Delhi for rumour-mongering, leaders file peace reports
Congress banks on Shakti 2.0 to boost membership
Congress banks on Shakti 2.0 to boost membership
Dog racing emerges as new Maharashtra craze, activists cry foul
Dog racing emerges as new Maharashtra craze, activists cry foul
Studies show Asia’s ‘water towers’ are crumbling, acute water crisis by 2050
Studies show Asia’s ‘water towers’ are crumbling, acute water crisis by 2050
‘Greatest catch ever’: Jadeja’s stunner sends back Wagner - WATCH
‘Greatest catch ever’: Jadeja’s stunner sends back Wagner - WATCH
trending topics
Delhi violenceNortheast Delhi ViolenceDelhi riotsMHT CETSamsung Galaxy S20Shehnaaz GillTahir HussainIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

india news