Woman drowns 4-yr-old son in tank to take revenge on her husband, held: Cops

india

Updated: Mar 02, 2020 05:49 IST

A woman has been arrested in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district for drowning her four-year-old son in a water tank allegedly to take revenge on her husband, police said on Sunday.

Jhunjhunu superintendent of police (SP) Jagdish Chandra Sharma said Pannram, a native of Budhaniya village, approached the Mandrela police early on Saturday and lodged a complaint against unidentified persons for murdering his nephew Vivan Swami (4) and slitting his sister-in-law Sunita’s wrist.

A team of senior officials, including the forensics department and a dog squad, was rushed to the spot. “The dog squad found a blade laced with blood stains on Sunita’s bed. Blood stains were also found on the floor near the accused’s bed, which raised suspicion on her,” said Sharma.

All the family members, including Sunita, were questioned. “During interrogation, Sunita confessed to killing her son and subsequently slitting her wrist to divert attention,” he added.

“As per Sunita’s confession, she killed Vivan as she was disturbed due to the frequent fights with her husband and his remarks doubting her character. The couple used to fight over the issue on a daily basis, following which she decided to kill her son,” Sharma said, adding that further investigation in the case is on.