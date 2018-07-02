Rajnath Singh to visit Kashmir on July 4 to review situation

Home minister Rajnath Singh will visit Kashmir on July 4 to review the situation in the state even as the Modi government has begun the due diligence process to appoint a successor to governor NN Vohra after the conclusion of Amarnath Yatra. This will be Rajnath Singh’s first visit to the state after the fall of the PDP-BJP government last month and the imposition of Governor’s Rule in the state.

Home ministry officials said on condition of anonymity that the home minister will be accompanied by home secretary Rajiv Gauba, the director, Intelligence Bureau Rajiv Jain, and other senior officials. Although they described the visit as routine, Hindustan Times learns that the home minister will review the situation in the state in the context of the ongoing Amarnath Yatra, the floods that have hit the state, and efforts by the Modi government to push the development agenda in the state.

Singh will also hold meetings with governor Vohra, his advisors, chief secretary B V R Subrahmanyam and DGP S P Baid. The officials did not rule out the possibility of Singh chairing a unified command meeting with military commanders. They said the minister would also be open to meeting other stakeholders in the Valley.

Home ministry officials and J&K Police officials added that the home minister will also review the security situation post assassination of senior journalist Shujaat Bukhari by proscribed Lashkar-e-Tayebba terrorists with local media fearing reprisals from across the border. The J&K police has, for the first time, started using the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) with no less than 102 pro-Pak separatists including those of Dukhtran-e-Millat under custody.

After governor N N Vohra completed his second five year term this month, the Modi government is scouring for a replacement who can deliver on administration and good governance. Governor Vohra will continue to be at helm of affairs till the Amarnath Yatra and the time till an able successor to him is found. “ The government is looking at politicians, administrators or bureaucrats to replace Governor Vohra as his term has ended,” said a senior official.