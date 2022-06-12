Ranchi violence: Situation easing down, says cop; internet restored, but under lens

Two days after violent clashes broke out in Jharkhand capital Ranchi leading to the death of two and injuring many, police said the situation is easing down in the city.

Ranchi SSP SK Jha said 25 FIRs have been registered in connection with the violence and several other unknown persons have been booked so far. According to the SSP, 22 people have been identified by names.

According to the SSP, while the internet has been restored, police are “monitoring all social media, including WhatsApp”. “We are checking uploads, downloads, hashtags, and statements. Any person who is trying to instigate violence will be booked,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The Ranchi SSP added that an SIT has been formed to look into the matter. “We are taking measures under confidence building, ensuring patrolling,” he added.

Violence broke out in Ranchi on Friday during protests against the offensive controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammed made by two ex-BJP spokespersons. Two persons were killed, while eight others were seriously injured and have been undergoing treatment at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in the city. Several visuals on social media showed vehicles set on fire, while incidents of stone-pelting were also reported.

Also read: As clashes erupt in Ranchi over Prophet remarks, CM Soren appeals for peace

Reportedly, 14 policemen also received injuries in the clashes on Mahatma Gandhi road after Friday prayers. RIMS officials said that a total of 13 people were brought for treatment at the hospital.

Following the violence, Jharkhand's capital remained shut throughout Saturday as Section 144 was imposed amid heavy police deployment across the city.

Besides Ranchi, massive protests erupted in several parts of the country over the controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammed. The protests turned violent in several states including Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and West Bengal.

Also read: Day of protests: From Delhi to Ranchi, stir over Prophet remarks rocks India

The BJP suspended its spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled its Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal after their alleged controversial remarks on the Prophet that have triggered massive protests and condemnation.

The comments have also led to a severe backlash from Gulf countries, including Kuwait, Iran, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Libya, Maldives, Indonesia, the UAE, Bahrain, Jordan, Afghanistan, and Pakistan.

(With inputs from ANI)