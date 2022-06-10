As clashes erupt in Ranchi over Prophet remarks, CM Soren appeals for peace

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren on Friday urged everyone in his state to stay away from agitations amid clashes in the capital city of Ranchi over recent controversial remarks by suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled party leader Naveen Kumar Jindal. Owing to the violence in some parts of Ranchi, the district administration imposed a curfew under Section 144 of the CrPC.

Calling the situation in Ranchi “worrisome”, Soren said Jharkhand's public has always been “very sensitive and tolerant”. “No need to panic. I appeal to everyone to refrain from participating in any activities that will lead to more such crimes,” the chief minister was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

A curfew was imposed under provisions of Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in parts of Ranchi earlier in the day after stir over remarks on the Prophet turned violent. Visuals shared on social media by ANI showed vehicles set on fire, while incidents of stone pelting were also reported. Some policemen were also hurt in the clashes.

Ranchi deputy commissioner's office said in a statement that prohibitory orders were imposed from Ranchi's Sujata Chowk to Firayalal Chowk on the main road and 500 metres on either side of the stretch. “Assembly of five or more people is prohibited in the area,” it added.

Several states and Union territories (UTs) across India, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal, Maharashtra, among others, witnessed mass protests over Sharma and Jindal's inflammatory comments on the Prophet.

In West Bengal, police vehicles and booths were put on flames in Howrah district with fire tenders later reaching the violence-hit areas to douse it. Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh, as many as 109 people were arrested till 7.30pm in connection with the protests.

Protestors have been demanding Sharma's arrest for her remarks on the Prophet made on national television.