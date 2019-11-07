e-paper
Thursday, Nov 07, 2019

Rebuked for wearing ‘fashionable dress’, woman consumes poison

india Updated: Nov 07, 2019 10:55 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Bijnor
A 21-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor district consumed poison after her elder sisters pulled her up for wearing a ‘fashionable’ dress.
A 21-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor district consumed poison after her elder sisters pulled her up for wearing a ‘fashionable’ dress.

According to reports, the incident took place on Tuesday night in Malakpur village here.

One of the Nandini’s relatives said she is the youngest of three sisters, all of whom work as tailors in the village. Nandani was fond of wearing stylish and modern dresses. Some villagers objected to it and complained to her elder sisters.

On Tuesday night, her elder sisters had an argument with her on this issue.

This angered Nandani so much that she consumed poison.

The police were not informed of the incident and no case has, therefore, been registered in the matter.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

