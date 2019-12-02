e-paper
Reply within 7 seconds, 100% safety: Bengaluru Police chief assures after Hyderabad vet’s rape, murder

The young veterinarian was gang-raped, strangled and then set on fire by four men near Hyderabad on Wednesday night. The charred body of the woman was found on Thursday morning.

india Updated: Dec 02, 2019 14:59 IST
New Delhi
As protests and outrage against the rape and murder of the 26-year-old Hyderabad veterinarian last week spilt over to the streets, the chief of Bengaluru Police has assured residents of their safety.
As protests and outrage against the rape and murder of the 26-year-old Hyderabad veterinarian last week spilt over to the streets, the chief of Bengaluru Police has assured residents of their safety.

“After the Telangana rape and murder case, we assure all Bengalureans and anyone who visits the city that they will be very much safeguarded,” Bengaluru’s police commissioner Bhaskar Rao said on Monday, according to news agency ANI.

“We give 100% assurance about your safety. Any call will be replied to within seven seconds. We also send SMSs,” Rao said.

The young veterinarian was gang-raped, strangled and then set on fire by four men near Hyderabad on Wednesday night. The charred body of the woman was found on Thursday morning.

The four men, arrested on Friday for the rape and killing, had punctured one of the tyres of the woman’s two-wheeler after she parked it and took a taxi to Hyderabad. Mohammad Areef, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen and Chintakunta Chennakesavulu, who worked as truck drivers and cleaners, offered to help her and then attacked her.

Three policemen have been suspended for dereliction of duty after the woman’s family said they delayed registering the first information report after their daughter went missing. They have alleged that the police “wasted precious time” which could have been used to save her.

Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao said on Sunday the rape and murder case will be heard in a fast-track court as protested mounted over the weekend.

