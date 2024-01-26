 R-Day 2024: World's only cavalry regiment by Army treads on Kartavya Path | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / Republic Day 2024: World's only cavalry regiment by Indian Army treads on Kartavya Path

Republic Day 2024: World's only cavalry regiment by Indian Army treads on Kartavya Path

ByHT News Desk
Jan 26, 2024 11:50 AM IST

The 61st Cavalry of the Indian Army was raised in 1953. It was led by Major Yashdeep Ahlawat this year.

The Kartavya Path in New Delhi was trodden by the world's only serving cavalry regiment, led by the Indian Army, during the 75th Republic Day on Friday. Major Yashdeep Ahlawat marshalled the Army's 61st Cavalry.

Indian Army's 61st Cavalry on Kartavya Path(DD News)
Indian Army's 61st Cavalry on Kartavya Path(DD News)

Cavalries were used in warfare during the medieval ages. Mounted atop horses, soldiers used cavalries for reconnaissance, raiding and communication, among other roles. Horses have been extensively used in battles and were crucial for victories in the Napoleonic Wars. Cavalries are purely used in ceremonial roles in modern armies.

The 61st Cavalry of the Indian Army was raised in 1953. It is an amalgamation of all 'State Horsed Cavalry Units'.

The cavalry was followed by an indigenously designed tank destroyer by the DRDO, T-90 ‘Bhishma’. The armoured vehicles were followed by the indigenous medium-range Pinaka Multiple Rocket Launcher System, which was designed, developed and manufactured domestically.

The cavalry was followed by 11 mechanized columns, 12 marching contingents, and a fly-past of Advanced Light Helicopters from the Army Aviation Corps.

