Republic Day 2024 LIVE Updates: President Murmu approves 80 gallantry awards
Republic Day 2024 LIVE Updates: President Droupadi Murmu will lead the nation in celebrating the 75th Republic Day from Kartavya Path in New Delhi.
Republic Day 2024 LIVE Updates: Welcome to our live blog coverage of the historic 75th Republic Day celebrations. As the sun rises over the majestic Kartavya Path in New Delhi, the nation is gearing up for a spectacular showcase of unity, diversity, and progress. President Droupadi Murmu will lead the nation in celebrating the 75th Republic Day, with French President Emmanuel Macron as the chief guest at the parade.
Under the thematic umbrella of 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Bharat - Loktantra ki Matruka', the parade will be a vibrant display of India's cultural richness, military prowess, and the empowering force of Nari Shakti.
The day kicks off with a solemn and heartfelt tribute to the fallen heroes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the National War Memorial. Prime Minister Modi, along with other dignitaries, will make their way to the saluting dais at Kartavya Path to witness the grand parade that encapsulates the spirit of India's diverse and vibrant heritage.
President Droupadi Murmu and President Emmanuel Macron will be escorted by the illustrious President’s Bodyguard - ‘Rashtrapati Ke Angrakshak’. The President’s Bodyguard is the seniormost Regiment of the Indian Army. This Republic Day holds a special significance for the regiment as they mark 250 years of dedicated service since their inception in 1773. The two Presidents will make a grand entrance in the 'Traditional Buggy', reviving a practice after a gap of 40 years.
Join us as we bring you minute-by-minute updates, capturing the essence of this monumental day.
- Jan 26, 2024 05:31 AM IST
Republic Day 2024 LIVE Updates: French President Macron arrives in Delhi
Republic Day 2024 LIVE Updates: French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in New Delhi to participate in the Republic Day celebrations as India's chief guest. He was welcomed by external affairs minister S Jaishankar. Macron's visit included discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Jaipur, where they focused on bilateral ties and global issues. The leaders visited Jantar Mantar and also connected over a cup of tea where Modi demonstrated India's UPI payment system to Macron. Modi also gifted a replica of the Ram Mandir to the French President.Jan 26, 2024 05:26 AM IST
Republic Day 2024 LIVE Updates: President approves 80 gallantry awards, other decorations to Armed Forces personnel
Republic Day 2024 LIVE Updates: President Droupadi Murmu approved 80 gallantry awards, including six Kirti Chakra and 16 Shaurya Chakra, on the eve of the 75th Republic Day in India. Among the awardees are Major Digvijay Singh Rawat, Major Deependra Vikram Basnet, and Havildar Pawan Kumar Yadav for Kirti Chakra. Posthumous recipients include Captain Anshuman Singh, Havildar Abdul Majid, and Sepoy Pawan Kumar. Major Rawat was recognized for establishing an intelligence network in Manipur. Shaurya Chakra awardees include Major Maneo Francis, Lieutenant Bimal Ranjan Behera, and Wing Commander Shailesh Singh. The awards also comprise various Sena, Nao Sena, and Vayu Sena Medals.
