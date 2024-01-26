Republic Day 2024 LIVE Updates: President Murmu approves 80 gallantry awards

Republic Day 2024 LIVE Updates: Welcome to our live blog coverage of the historic 75th Republic Day celebrations. As the sun rises over the majestic Kartavya Path in New Delhi, the nation is gearing up for a spectacular showcase of unity, diversity, and progress. President Droupadi Murmu will lead the nation in celebrating the 75th Republic Day, with French President Emmanuel Macron as the chief guest at the parade. Republic Day 2024 LIVE Updates: Glimpses of Full Dress Rehearsal of Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path last year in New Delhi.(PIB)

Under the thematic umbrella of 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Bharat - Loktantra ki Matruka', the parade will be a vibrant display of India's cultural richness, military prowess, and the empowering force of Nari Shakti.

The day kicks off with a solemn and heartfelt tribute to the fallen heroes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the National War Memorial. Prime Minister Modi, along with other dignitaries, will make their way to the saluting dais at Kartavya Path to witness the grand parade that encapsulates the spirit of India's diverse and vibrant heritage.

President Droupadi Murmu and President Emmanuel Macron will be escorted by the illustrious President’s Bodyguard - ‘Rashtrapati Ke Angrakshak’. The President’s Bodyguard is the seniormost Regiment of the Indian Army. This Republic Day holds a special significance for the regiment as they mark 250 years of dedicated service since their inception in 1773. The two Presidents will make a grand entrance in the 'Traditional Buggy', reviving a practice after a gap of 40 years.

