Discontinued after Indira Gandhi's death, ‘buggy tradition' revived by President Murmu on 75th Republic Day

President Droupadi Murmu and her French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, who is also the chief guest of the 75th Republic Day celebrations, arrived at the majestic Kartavaya Path in the ‘traditional horse-drawn buggy’, accompanied by men in red uniforms atop majestic horses, the practice which is making a comeback after a gap of 40 years. President Droupadi Murmu and her French counterpart Emmanuel Macron IN buggy(ANI)

Upon arrival at Kartavaya Path, the national flag was unfurled followed by the national anthem with a booming 21-gun salute given with indigenous gun system 105-mm Indian Field Guns and then the Republic Day parade commenced.

The presidential buggy was in use for Republic Day functions till 1984, but was discontinued after the assassination of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. It was discontinued due to security reasons and presidents began using limousines for travel.

The horse-drawn buggy has gold-plated rims and is extremely comfortable. It was used by the Viceroy in the pre-independence era and later remained with the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Meanwhile, preserving a 250-year-old legacy, the president's bodyguard would stand as the senior most regiment of the Indian Army, cherishing a timeless bond with horses. Among the few in the world to don Napoleon boots, the regiment marks its presence one gallop at a time, renewing a proud tradition during the Republic Day Parade.

Earlier in 2014, then-president Pranab Mukherjee revived the presidential tradition by riding a six-horse buggy (carriage) while attending the Beating Retreat ceremony.

A total of 25 tableaux, including 16 from various States and Union territories and 9 from central government departments, will be on display at the Republic Day parade this year.

Republic Day is celebrated on January 26 every year to commemorate the day when our Constitution came into effect in 1950 and India was declared as a Republic.

(With inputs from agencies)