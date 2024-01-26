 On 75th Republic Day, PM Modi opts for multi-coloured ‘bandhani’ turban | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / On 75th Republic Day, PM Modi opts for multi-coloured ‘bandhani’ turban

On 75th Republic Day, PM Modi opts for multi-coloured ‘bandhani’ turban

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jan 26, 2024 11:19 AM IST

The PM paired the turban with a white ‘kurta-pyjama’ and a brown Nehru jacket.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday continued his tradition of wearing flamboyant and colourful turbans on Republic Day and Independence Day. For the 75th Republic Day celebrations, the prime minister is donning a multi-coloured bandhani print safa ‘pagdi’ (turban).

Republic Day 2024: PM Modi at National War Memorial (YouTube/Narendra Modi)
Republic Day 2024: PM Modi at National War Memorial (YouTube/Narendra Modi)

Also Read: 75th Republic Day parade women-centric, 100 women play instruments

PM Modi, who is nearing the end of his second term and faces a general election in April-May, paired the turban with a white ‘kurta-pyjama’ and a brown Nehru jacket.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

The first glimpse of his attire this year was revealed as he arrived at the National War Memorial to pay tribute to those who laid down their lives for the country. He then proceeded to Kartavya Path (formerly Rajpath) where the annual Republic Day parade takes place.

On the 74th Republic Day, the PM wore a multi-coloured Rajasthani turban to symbolise the country's diversity, and complemented it with pants and a white ‘kurta.’ Later that year, on the 77th Independence Day, he opted for a vibrant Rajasthani-style turban, with multiple colours and a lengthy tail.

Also Read: Discontinued after Indira Gandhi's death, ‘buggy tradition' revived by President Murmu on 75th Republic Day

Meanwhile, earlier today, he took to X to wish citizens on a day that commemorates the coming into effect of the Constitution of India (January 26, 1950). “Best wishes on special occasion of the 75th Republic Day. Jai Hind!” he posted.

