Home / India News / PM Modi wears multi-coloured Rajasthani turban, President chooses Odisha silk

PM Modi wears multi-coloured Rajasthani turban, President chooses Odisha silk

india news
Published on Jan 26, 2023 10:10 AM IST

Republic Day 2023: In the black and white ensemble of PM Modi's attire, the multicoloured turban stood out as a symbol of diversity. President Droupadi Murmu chose Odisha silk with a temple border for the occasion.

PM Modi wore Rajasthani turban on the occasion of the 74th Republic Day. President Droupadi Murmu wore an Odisha Silk.
PM Modi wore Rajasthani turban on the occasion of the 74th Republic Day. President Droupadi Murmu wore an Odisha Silk.
ByPoulomi Ghosh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wore a multi-coloured Rajasthani turban symbolising the diversity of India on the occasion of the 74th Republic day. The first glimpse of PM Modi's this year's attire was revealed as PM Modi arrived at the National War Memorial before the Republic Day parade. Clad in a white kurta and pants complemented with a black coat, PM Modi took a white stole. The multicoloured turban with a long tail stood out in the black-and-white ensemble.

Follow Live Updates of Republic Day 2023 celebrations

At the National War Memorial, PM Modi gave an Air Force Salute. From the National War Memorial, PM Modi set out for Kartavya Path, the beautifully decorated boulevard which will host the Republic Day parade for the first time this year.

74th Republic Day today: Showcase of military prowess, cultural diversity on Kartavya Path | 10 points

Last year, PM Modi's costume had a distinct touch of Uttarakhand and Manipur as he wore a Brahmakamal cap from Uttarakhand and a Leirum Phee stole from Manipur.

PM Modi's choice of attire on the two occasions of Independence Day and Republic Day is much of interest though PM Modi wears traditional dresses of a particular tribe or area on other occasions too, like recently, he was seen in a traditional Khasi attire as he inaugurated several projects in Shillong in December 2022.

In 2021, on the 72nd Republic Day, PM Modi wore a red bandhej headgear which was a gift from Jamnagar's Royal Family. In 2020, PM Modi wore a saffron bandhej headgear.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
narendra modi republic day
narendra modi republic day
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 26, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out