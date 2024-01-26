75th Republic Day parade to be women-centric, 100 women to play musical instruments

India will celebrate its 75th Republic Day on Friday, focusing on the themes of ‘Nari Shakti’ and ‘Viksit Bharat’. For the first time, the parade would be heralded by 100 women playing musical instruments such as the ‘Sankh,’ ‘Nadaswaram,’ and ‘Nagada’. The parade will also witness a march-past by an all-women tri-service contingent at the Kartavya Path. A group of approximately 15 women pilots enthral the audience during the Indian Air Force's fly-past, symbolizing the strength and prowess of 'Nari Shakti.' An all-women contingent holds march-past during R-Day rehearsals.(ANI)

The contingents of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will also consist of only women personnel.

Speaking about this year's Republic Day celebrations, defence secretary Giridhar Aramane said, “The best representation of women will be seen in this year's Republic Day parade.”

As many as 26 tableaux highlighting the theme of women's empowerment will be seen at this year's Republic Day celebrations. Showcasing the indispensable contributions of women in socio-economic endeavours, the Manipur tableau will feature women working with delicate fibres of lotus stems.

The Manipur tableau will also showcase women riding boats. Positioned behind the Manipur tableau is a replica of 'Ima Keithel,' an exceptional all-women market with a history spanning several centuries, entirely operated by women.

The Odisha tableau will exhibit the active participation of women in handicrafts and handloom sectors, while Chhattisgarh's presentation will highlight the predominant role of women in the tribal communities of Bastar.

In contrast, the Madhya Pradesh tableau aims to showcase the state's accomplishment of integrating women directly into the development process through its welfare schemes. Madhya Pradesh's tableau will feature Avani Chaturvedi, the Indian Air Force's first woman fighter pilot, standing next to a model of a fighter plane.

The Republic Day parade is slated to commence by 10:30 am. The ceremony will commence with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the National War Memorial, where he will guide the nation in paying heartfelt tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath.

Shortly after, President Murmu and her French counterpart Macron will arrive in the 'traditional buggy,' reinstating a practice that has been absent for 40 years, as stated by the defence ministry.

The unfurling of the national flag will be followed by the national anthem, accompanied by a 21-gun salute using the indigenous 105-mm Indian field guns.

(With inputs from agencies)